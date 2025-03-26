Fans of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes got to take a stroll down memory lane on Tuesday. Amidst the ongoing Pro Days, the NFL's official Instagram page made Mahomes' 2017 Texas Tech Pro Day performance resurface.

In the clip, Patrick Mahomes could be seen making a deep pass toward a receiver. The quarterback lobbed the ball high into the air before it landed perfectly into the wideout's hands at the other end of the field.

Check out the clip shared on Instagram below:

Fans praised the three-time Super Bowl champion in the comments section of the post, amazed by his arm strength and accuracy from his Pro Day performance.

"The Stephen Curry of the NFL," one fan commented.

"It translated too no Zach Wilson jokes to make here," another fan said.

Comments on post (Source: @NFL/Instagram)

"I don't even remember him being drafted, just woke up one day and all of a sudden he was a problem," one fan wrote

"3 rings and 5 appearances later. Miss the comment sections with the hate," another fan said.

Comments on post (Source: @NFL/Instagram)

"And the Bears saw that and said yeah Nawl Trubisky is my guy," one fan added.

"The Cannon!!!," another fan wrote.

Comments on post (Source: @NFL/Instagram)

Coming out of Whitehouse High School, Mahomes decided to commit to Texas Tech in 2014. He served as the backup to Davis Webb during his freshman campaign. Mahomes recorded 1,547 yards and 16 passing TDs in seven games while helping Texas Tech to a 4-8 campaign.

He was then promoted as the team's starting quarterback. Mahomes spent two more seasons with the Red Raiders, leading them to a 7-6 record and a 5-7 record, respectively. During his three-season stint with the program, the quarterback recorded a total of 11,252 yards and 93 passing TDs.

The Chiefs subsequently traded up to draft him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Patrick Mahomes once revealed how Kliff Kingsbury helped him change his 'system quarterback' stereotype

There were not a lot of expectations for Patrick Mahomes when he was still in college. He was seen as a stereotypical system quarterback who would fail to make it big in the NFL.

In 2017, ahead of the draft, Mahomes made an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show". During the interview, he talked about how the then-Texas Tech OC Kliff Kingsbury helped him break this notion and gave him the freedom to change plays on the field.

"Hey, they don't understand that I'm changing plays. I'm signing on all the plays, like we're looking at a sign. And I'm in total control of that offense, and I feel like, with the throws, I could change any plays at any time. Coach Klingsbury let me do that, so I feel like he prepared me well to have that freedom in the NFL."

(from 2:00 mark onwards)

So far, the situation has been the complete opposite for Patrick Mahomes. Not only has he won three Super Bowls, but he is considered in the GOAT debate alongside retired seven-time SB champ Tom Brady. It will be interesting to see if he can break Brady's record one day before hanging up his cleats.

