Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkasian shares amazing story of how she created history with $2,000,000,000 worth luxury company 

Steve Sarkisian is leading the Texas Longhorns in a big 2023 season, while his wife, Loreal Sarkisian is making history elsewhere. The fashion stylist was recently in Paris for the Givenchy fashion week. Now, she has announced making history with the $2 billion company.

Loreal is an active supporter of her husband's and the Longhorns quest for a national championship. As the team is currently enjoying its open week before its hectic schedule resumes, the spotlight is on Loreal who has achieved a massive feat in the fashion world.

So what history did Steve Sarkisian's wife announce to the fans?

Loreal Sarkisian announces creating history in the fashion world

Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram stories to announce a new deal with Givenchy. The fashion stylist shared the story behind the collaboration with the luxury brand, estimated to be at a value of $2 billion. She revealed that the deal she struck with the brand is one of a kind.

"Fyi, this is the first time in the history of Givenchy that they partnered with someone and allowed a full on production and recreation of a collection," Sarkisian wrote in an Instagram story.

She also disclosed the inner workings of the deal and her creative contributions.

"I picked the models……..they approved them. I told them my vision……they brought it to life. I curated the looks……they approved all of them. I made history yesterday," the story went on.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian IG

While Loreal achieves glory in the fashion world, her husband is chasing a national championship with the Longhorns. Will he get there?

Steve Sarkisian aiming for a national championship

The Texas Longhorns have played well this season under coach Steve Sarkisian. The team looked formidable since the start of the season and has won most of its games so far with relative ease, including a big scalp in title challengers Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns faltered in the biggest rivalry game of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners took the bragging rights this year in the Red River rivalry game, giving Texas its first defeat of the season in week 6.

Sarkisian's boys next line up against the Houston Cougars in week 8 and will be favorites to win it. But can the team go all the way and lift a national championship title this year to create some history for Steve Sarkisian as well?