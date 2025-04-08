Steve Sarkisian believes Arch Manning will trash talk the Texas offense & defense in 2025

After two years of being the backup quarterback, the 2025 season will finally see Arch Manning become the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. He has spent his Spring preparing for what is going to be a very important season for the Longhorns, one they are expected to do well in.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian believes that Manning will not only be a strong leader on this Texas side but will give "trash talk" to the team when necessary.

"Sarkisian says Arch will give some smack talk to the defense, which helps bring out the competitive spirit on both sides of the ball so far this spring," Longhorns insider CJ Vogel wrote on X. He then quoted Sarkisian as saying, “Arch is going to bring it. And if he gets (the defense), he’s going to let them know about it.”

These comments were made before the Longhorns participate in their "Fan Day" at the end of the month. This is their replacement for the cancelled Spring game and will feature an NFL-style training session that is open to the public. This is the direction that many college football programs are taking.

For the Longhorn fans, this will be the first time they will see Arch Manning as their new official starter, and by the comments Sarkisian made, it is sure to be an interesting affair.

Manning, as a team leader, will use his status in the team to point out the mistakes made by the players. The players will likely take this criticism on board and use it as encouragement for future improvement.

Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning as a teammate

Steve Sarkisian has given Arch Manning further praise in the last week. Speaking to "NFL on NBC," Sarkisian said the following on what kind of teammate Arch Manning is:

"The guy is a great teammate. He's helping. It doesn't matter if it's the smallest guy in the room, the walk-on, he's a great friend to him. Or if you're a five-star recruit on your official visit, he's a great friend to you."

This is more evidence to show that Manning is a very strong team player and a locker room leader. He wants every member of the Longhorns side to feel welcome and to achieve their best.

By doing this, his actions are setting up what could be a strong season for Texas in 2025.

