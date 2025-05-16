Steve Sarkisian cherishes new Texas academic record in his first year at SEC after major conference realignment

Texas football posted a program-best team GPA in spring 2025, marking its highest academic performance since record-keeping began. The milestone comes in Steve Sarkisian’s first season coaching in the SEC, following the program’s move from the Big 12 as part of the conference realignment.

The academic benchmark reflects progress since Sarkisian took over the program in 2021. Texas joins the SEC in 2025 with expectations on the field, but this GPA record highlights internal developments off it.

Texas Football posted a 3.31 team GPA for the spring semester, the highest in program history. Coach Steve Sarkisian shared the update Thursday on Instagram Stories, marking the third straight semester the team has set a new academic benchmark. The 3.31 GPA surpasses the previous high of 3.27 from spring 2024.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Athletic Director Chris Del Conte confirmed that every player recorded at least a 3.0 GPA, following conference realignment.

"Who you are some of the time is who you are all of the time… on a sidenote, everyone team posted at a 3.0 or higher GPA for the spring semester! 🌎🤘🏽," Del Conte wrote.

Sarkisian’s program, now in its first year competing in the SEC, has emphasized academic consistency since his arrival.

Texas year-by-year academic results under Steve Sarkisian with conference realignment

When Steve Sarkisian took over in January 2021, the team GPA stood at 2.33. That fall, the Longhorns finished 5-7 and had no NFL draft picks.

Year-by-year academic and on-field results under Sarkisian:

2022: 2.78 GPA, 8-5 record, five NFL Draft picks (one first-round)

2023: 2.98 GPA, 12-2 record, Big 12 title, CFP berth, 11 draft picks

2024: 3.27 GPA, 13-3 record, SEC title game appearance, CFP semifinal, 12 draft picks

2025: 3.31 GPA

The 2025 spring semester marked Texas’ academic start in the SEC, following last year’s conference realignment that officially ended the program’s Big 12 affiliation. The Longhorns will compete this fall as full members of the Southeastern Conference.

