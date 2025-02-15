Steve Sarkisian Contract Breakdown: Latest report shows Texas HC set to earn $10.8M in 2025

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has done a good job of growing the program into a powerhouse in four seasons with the team. Although the team has not won a national championship under his leadership, he led them to a Big 12 championship in 2023 and back-to-back semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

Due to his performance as the Texas Longhorns coach, Sarkisian reworked his contract. His original deal ran through the 2030 season, but under this new agreement, he will coach the team through the 2031 season.

His new contract extension also increased his annual salary. He was previously slated to earn $10.4 million in 2025, with his salary increasing by $100,000 every year until 2030 when he would make $10.9 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sarkisian's new contract extension increases his 2025 salary by $400,000 to $10.8 million. His annual salary escalation has also increased to $250,000. So, by the end of his contract in 2031, he will be making a salary of $12.3 million. This information was reported by Inside Texas on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

"Contract details for Steve Sarkisian’s extension are available in the UT Board of Regents agenda for their upcoming meeting. Sarkisian will make $10.8 million this year. Jeff Banks was extended through the 2027 season. Johnny Nansen was extended through the 2026 season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other interesting aspects of Steve Sarkisian's contract extension

As part of the release of Steve Sarkisian's reported contract details, other interesting aspects of the extension were mentioned.

"Club membership: In accordance with Athletics Department's policies and procedures, and based on availability and business need. Private Airplane Use; University to provide 20 hours of private aircraft time for personal use each year and unused hours will not carryover."

Ad

In addition to club membership and private airplane hours, Steve Sarkisian reportedly gets two dealer cars provided for him as part of his contract. Additionally, he gets free tickets to every game.

Sarkisian is reportedly provided with 12 tickets to all home games, with the option to purchase up to 20 tickets. For away games, he gets eight free tickets, with the option to purchase up to 20 tickets.

The contract terms change for postseason games. Whether it is a home or away game, Sarkisian gets eight free tickets and a suite. According to the report, he can also purchase up to 20 tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.