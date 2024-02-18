Steve Sarkisian contract extension: Details about Texas HC's latest contract emerge as Longhorns prepare for SEC success

Following a successful 2023 college football season, Texas is set to offer Steve Sarkisian a new contract that will place him among the highest-paid in the landscape. He notably led the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Sarkisian became the head coach of Texas in 2021 following a brilliant tenure as Alabama's offensive coordinator. His three seasons in charge of the Longhorns so far have seen him return the powerhouse status to the program after years of struggling within the landscape.

The program is set to reward him with a lucrative contract subject to the approval of the Board of Regent. This is coming at a time when the Longhorns are transitioning to the Southeastern Conference, where they hope to exact the dominance they had in their last days in the Big 12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Details of Steve Sarkisian’s new contract

Steve Sarkisian is set to be offered a lucrative contract that will almost double his current earnings. The new deal will keep the coach in the Forty Acres until 2030 and place him among the highest-earning elite college football coaches.

The former USC coach will be paid $10.3 million in the first year of his new contract, which will increase by $100,000 annually to $10.9 million in the final year. This is a massive increase from the $5.6 million he earned in 2023.

The new deal places Steve Sarkisian in the same wage bracket with the likes of Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney, Ryan Day, Lincoln Riley, Kalen DeBoer, Mike Norvell and a host of others.

Bonuses and incentives in the new contract

As per Inside Texas, Steve Sarkisian's new contract with Texas comes with a couple of bonuses and incentives that make the deal even more lucrative. They include:

- A one-time payment of $300,000 is to be paid to the coach before April 1, 2024.

- 20 hours of private plane use per year for the coach. This will not carry over from year to year.

- $150,000 for reaching a conference championship game and $300,000 for winning it.

- $100,000 for participating in a Bowl Game that is not involved in the College Football Playoff.

- $250,000 for reaching the First Round of the new 12-team CFP.

- $1 million for reaching the CFP National Championship game and $1.25 million for winning it.

- Up to 12 tickets and one suite for all home football games.

- Up to eight tickets for all away football games.

- Up to eight tickets and a suite for all postseason games.

- Up to six tickets for all home games for Texas’ other sports.