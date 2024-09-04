"Steve Sarkisian is not only gonna win... they're gonna whip them": Former Colorado coach drops bold prediction for Week 2 Michigan game

Coach Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns will clash against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium this Saturday, and both teams are riding high after impressive opening-day wins. And former Colorado coach Rick Neuheisel isn't holding back on his bold predictions for this Week 2 showdown.

According to Neuheisel, Sarkisian's No. 3-ranked Longhorns are more than ready to take down the defending national champions, who are ranked No. 10.

“What's happened at Texas is what happened in Athens,” Neuheisel said. “Kirby Smart built Alabama in Athens. Steve Sarkeesian is building Alabama in Austin.

“They're not only going to win. They're going to whip them. Texas is that much faster. They've shown their physical. They held Colorado State to less than 200 yards. It's not going to be a close game.”

Key players to watch include Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who snagged five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in last week's 52-0 win over Colorado State. WR Matthew Golden also impressed with 50 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Wolverines, running back Kalel Mullings carried 15 times for 92 yards, while tight end Colston Loveland hauled in eight catches for 87 yards and a score in their 30-10 victory over Fresno State.

The upcoming showdown between the Wolverines and Longhorns promises to be a thriller and will be a chance for both programs to prove their College Football Playoff credentials.

Steve Sarkisian's bold response silences reporter questioning Texas' Michigan prep

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian didn't hold back when asked about his game plan against Michigan. During a Monday press conference, Sarkisian firmly responded to a reporter’s question about preparing for Michigan’s quarterback situation.

"Dude, I'm not going to tell you how we prepare," he said.

"We have to be prepared for whatever they throw at us," Sarkisian added.

The Wolverines have been keeping everyone on their toes regarding their starting quarterback, adding to the anticipation.

This matchup in Ann Arbor is set to be a major highlight of the 2024 college football season, as it'll be only the second time these teams have met and the first time in a regular-season showdown.

College football fans expect this game to be one of the most talked-about events of Week 2 and potentially the entire season.

