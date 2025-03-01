Steve Sarkisian makes eye-catching prediction about Quinn Ewers as he gears up to feature in 2025 NFL Combine

Quinn Ewers is set to take part in the quarterback drills at the 2025 NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday. With the spotlight on Ewers, his college coach, Steve Sarkisian, spoke about the talented slinger. Sarkisian spoke to SportsCenter on Saturday and was confident that Ewers will make a strong impression with his drills at the Combine.

"They're gonna see this guy throw tonight and I think he's gonna throw darts," Sarkisian said about Ewers. "I think he's really just gonna be on point with his ability to throw the football." I think something that gets lost, because this guy has had to endure a lot in his time with us at the University of Texas, is his resilience."

"This guy always bounced back," the Longhorns coach added. "He had to fight through a bunch of different injuries along the way and played in a bunch of big-time games. Some of those things are hard to measure at a combine or a pro day. But I think the totality of who he is - his resume, and who he is as a quarterback is gonna be helpful for him."

Ewers opted to declare for the NFL draft this year after reportedly refusing a $8 million NIL offer from a team to return to college football next season. The young signal-caller will now look to boost his draft stock at the NFL Combine.

Quinn Ewers had a rollercoaster of a final season at Texas

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers - Source: Imagn

Quinn Ewers had a bright start to the 2024 season at Texas. However, he picked up a few injuries along the way, including an abdominal strain which forced him to miss two games in the regular season.

Nonetheless, Ewers completed 293 of 445 passes for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Longhorns crashed out of the playoffs after losing to eventual national champions Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see where Ewers lands in the NFL. Many project him to be taken as a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick.

