Steve Sarkisian makes eye-catching remarks about rival QB DJ Lagway before SEC blockbuster against Florida in Week 6

It will be a big matchup for coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns this upcoming weekend as they have Billy Napier and the Florida Gators lined up for the Week 6 matchup. Even though the Gators are coming off a loss and jittery start to the 2025 season, Sarkisian is not ready to give up on rival quarterback DJ Lagway and his abilities to change the momentum of games from losing moments.
The veteran coach was recently speaking to the reporters, where he shared how impactful Lagway can become when exposed to clutch points. Florida has already lost three games with only a win in the season opener and will be looking to take down the Texas Longhorns this weekend.
Sarkisian claimed that Lagway's accuracy and arm strength are unmatched. He knows how to run the offense and given the current situation of Texas's defense, the Gators could manage to penetrate it efficiently.
“He’s a very talented player. Obviously we recruited him really hard coming out of high school out of Willis. And had a fantastic high school career. I don’t think the agenda was to play him as a true freshman, right?
"They had a transfer who ended up getting injured and DJ steps in. I think he goes six or 7-1 as a true freshman starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said on Tuesday.
He also recalled the moments when he recruited Lagway and the unique skill sets he possesses.
“High expectations coming back. And probably hasn’t gone the way, you know, he, Coach Napier, everybody would have liked. But what I do know is the competitor and the talent is still in there. And so we better be mindful and better be ready to get the best version of DJ Lagway,” coach Sark added.
Steve Sarkisian's QB Arch Manning is ready to take on the Florida challenge
The young quarterback is on a fun ride after a tumultuous start to his 2025 season. With a 55-0 shutdown win against Sam Houston, Manning appears to be in a cheerful mood, looking to sustain the momentum. While speaking to the reporters, he relayed the same enthusiasm as Coach Sark on playing a strong defense.
“Peyton and Eli both played there and they said it’s the real deal. We’re excited to get down there,” Manning said before giving coach Napier due credit for building the team.
For Texas, it is a must-win game since they can't afford to lose any more matchups in the coming weeks in order to keep their playoff aspirations alive. For Florida it's a matter of survival since they are already at the bottom of the SEC leaderboard.
