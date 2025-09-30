Steve Sarkisian makes eye-catching remarks about rival QB DJ Lagway before SEC blockbuster against Florida in Week 6

It will be a big matchup for coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns this upcoming weekend as they have Billy Napier and the Florida Gators lined up for the Week 6 matchup. Even though the Gators are coming off a loss and jittery start to the 2025 season, Sarkisian is not ready to give up on rival quarterback DJ Lagway and his abilities to change the momentum of games from losing moments.

Ad

The veteran coach was recently speaking to the reporters, where he shared how impactful Lagway can become when exposed to clutch points. Florida has already lost three games with only a win in the season opener and will be looking to take down the Texas Longhorns this weekend.

Sarkisian claimed that Lagway's accuracy and arm strength are unmatched. He knows how to run the offense and given the current situation of Texas's defense, the Gators could manage to penetrate it efficiently.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s a very talented player. Obviously we recruited him really hard coming out of high school out of Willis. And had a fantastic high school career. I don’t think the agenda was to play him as a true freshman, right?

"They had a transfer who ended up getting injured and DJ steps in. I think he goes six or 7-1 as a true freshman starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said on Tuesday.

Ad

NCAA Football: Florida at Miami - Source: Imagn

He also recalled the moments when he recruited Lagway and the unique skill sets he possesses.

Ad

“High expectations coming back. And probably hasn’t gone the way, you know, he, Coach Napier, everybody would have liked. But what I do know is the competitor and the talent is still in there. And so we better be mindful and better be ready to get the best version of DJ Lagway,” coach Sark added.

Ad

Steve Sarkisian's QB Arch Manning is ready to take on the Florida challenge

The young quarterback is on a fun ride after a tumultuous start to his 2025 season. With a 55-0 shutdown win against Sam Houston, Manning appears to be in a cheerful mood, looking to sustain the momentum. While speaking to the reporters, he relayed the same enthusiasm as Coach Sark on playing a strong defense.

Ad

“Peyton and Eli both played there and they said it’s the real deal. We’re excited to get down there,” Manning said before giving coach Napier due credit for building the team.

For Texas, it is a must-win game since they can't afford to lose any more matchups in the coming weeks in order to keep their playoff aspirations alive. For Florida it's a matter of survival since they are already at the bottom of the SEC leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.