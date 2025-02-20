Steve Sarkisian makes his feelings known about naming Arch Manning as the starting QB for Texas

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

University of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that Arch Manning is his starting quarterback for the Longhorns' 2025 season. Manning has already been the presumed starter since it was announced that Quinn Ewers has declared for the NFL draft.

Ad

Sarkisian has made things official during a recent interview with Kay Adams on Thursday's "Up & Adams." Sarkisian lauded Manning for his play during the 2024 season when he needed to fill in for the injured Ewers while confirming that Manning is his guy for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

"It would be pretty tough for me to say he's not going to be our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said. "He started for us a couple of games last year. Played really good football. Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback, you know? Quinn [Ewers] had been nicked up. So I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. I think he's ready for the moment. We have a pretty good team."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"We have a lot of work to do, we're in February," he added. "We've got a long way to go before the fall rolls around. But we're in a good spot to, I think, have a pretty good football team. And it's going to be even better knowing that he's going to be the guy for us. ... He's gotta earn it, but I feel pretty good about it."
Ad

Arch Manning shined during 2024 run with Texas

Arch Manning got the opportunity to start for two games while Quinn Ewers nursed an injury last season. Outside those starts, Manning was already a regular fixture in Steve Sarkisian's offense as a designed runner. For a non-starter, Manning's numbers were great, to say the least.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The 19-year-old passed for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Manning rushed for 108 yards on 25 attempts, recording four touchdowns on the ground. While Texas fans have only gotten to see flashes of Manning's ability, it's been enough to be able to tell that the young signal-caller is extremely talented at the position.

This should come as no surprise, given his bloodline produces some of the finest quarterbacks the game has ever seen, as his uncles are none other than multi-time Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning. If Arch is to follow in their footsteps, it all begins with his first season as a starter for Texas in 2025.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी