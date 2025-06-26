Steve Sarkisian opens up on Arch Manning's weakness that he improved in offseason before taking over QB1 role

Arch Manning might be a legacy kid in college football circles, especially with the recent limelight he received at Texas. However, Steve Sarkisian believes he has scope for improvement before taking the next step in 2025. The quarterback is different from his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, who were known for their raw arm strength and throwing skills.

For Arch, it is more about agility and running the ball deep down the field. It was something that was missing in the Longhorns' offense during Quinn Ewers' reign as QB1. Sarkisian knows Arch could improve on his completion percentage.

Although he did not have enough playing time until last season, things will change in 2025. While speaking to Greg McElroy, Sarkisian mentioned that Manning worked on these aspects during the offseason. For a quarterback, it is essential to maintain a decent completion percentage while throwing deep balls.

“I think you know for us, you saw last year, the deep ball accuracy is something that is an asset of his,” Sarkisian said on Thursday (09:55), via "Always College Football." “You know, when he played for us, when the shots he took down the field were really effective, we saw the athleticism, right?

"We saw the legs, his ability to use his legs to create touchdown runs and explosive plays and some of the biggest games. You know, for us this off-season, were about really knowing the nuances of this offense and then really starting to drive up that completion percentage, right?"

Sarkisian believes the improvement in Manning's completion percentage will work wonders for his rushing game.

"So some of those throws that we like to use on the perimeter, some of the RPO game, you know, let's make sure that completion percentage is really high with that to go along with those deep ball throws, to go along with him utilizing his legs,” Sarkisian said.

Arch Manning could be looking at a national championship game in 2025 season

The last two seasons were heartbreak for Steve Sarkisian and Co., as they struggled to win games in the playoff. Despite being a top program in the Pac-12, and last year in the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorns failed to perform during clutch moments.

One of the primary loopholes in Texas' offense was its inability to run the ball. With Manning's arrival, this is expected to change. Last year, he racked up 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. Expectations have hit the roof for the upcoming season.

