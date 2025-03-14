Steve Sarkisian reveals Arch Manning did not "leave any stone unturned" at Texas practice

Steve Sarkisian has nothing but high praise for his soon-to-be starting quarterback in the 2025 college football season. Arch Manning will take the reins of the Texas Longhorns offense with Quinn Ewers departing to the NFL.

While Manning saw some significant playing time during the 2024 season as a backup, he has yet to take on a full season's worth of snaps as a starter. He looked impressive during the little playing time he had, and fans have high expectations of the sophomore given the elite quarterback family he comes from.

Speaking to the media shortly before spring practice, Sarkisian praised Manning for his efforts ahead of the 2025 season to master the role he's about to fill in a few short months.

“He just doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned. He’s working at his craft,” Sarkisian said. “He’s working so hard in the offseason conditioning runs. He’s now setting up those voluntary throwing sessions with the receivers during the week or on the weekend. He’s breaking the team down.”

It's not all expected to be smooth sailing for Manning next season.

While he's certainly gifted and his bloodline has been proven to produce elite signal-callers, the young quarterback will likely experience the same growing pains that all those who have played the position before him have. Sarkisian acknowledges this and is fully prepared to hear some criticism about his new quarterback throughout the season.

“There’s going to be bumps in the road. That’s part of it,” Sarkisian said. “I’d love for him to go out and throw a touchdown every pass that he throws, but that’s not a reality. And he’s going to hear the murmurs from the crowd, and that’s part of it, too.”

Can Arch Manning lead Texas back to national championship glory?

The Texas Longhorns haven't won a national championship since 2006. In the past two seasons, Texas made back-to-back semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff but was unable to punch its ticket to the big game. Perhaps Manning could be the missing ingredient to getting them back there.

Given that Arch Manning's uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, are a pair of multi-time Super Bowl winners and that Arch himself has already shown flashes of brilliance during the little on-field time he's had, Texas fans are hopeful that the young man will be the first quarterback since Vince Young to bring their program a national title.

