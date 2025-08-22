Steve Sarkisian's alcoholism battle almost ruined Arch Manning's recruitment to Texas, claims Insider

Arch Manning's recruitment to the Texas Longhorns garnered a lot of buzz from the fans and the world of football. Belonging to the QB royalty family also added an extra angle of excitement to the ordeal. To reveal more unheard incidents from Manning's recruiting journey, author Seth Wickersham revealed a piece of information that went viral on the internet.Wickersham revealed that &quot;Daddy&quot; Nick Saban was pursuing Arch, but wanted to make it seem like he actually wasn't interested. Saban's assistant, Pete Golding, was given the task of recruiting Arch Manning for the Crimson Tide.&quot;People thought Alabama would be good 'cause he could be coached by daddy...Texas was kept lingering...It got so tight that Pete Golding was on a call with Arch, Cooper, and Nelson Stewart, a Zoom. And, people, you know that Steve Sarkisian, the coach of University of Texas, has battled alcoholism. It's public record. It almost cost him his career. But he managed to find a way through it, and he's built a terrific career.&quot;&quot;So, Pete, who's friends with Sark, says on this call, he says, 'I love Sark. He's my best friend.' And then he's like, 'Oh, my God, do I go there?' And he did. He goes, 'I hope he can stay sober.' And then after the call, Nelson Stewart called him, and he was like, 'Pete, that is f*cked up.' Golding knew it was f*cked up, but he had no choice because he said, 'Daddy's on me.'&quot;Arch Manning's dad, Cooper Manning, wanted him to attend an ACC schoolArch Manning was one of the most-watched high school football prospects, taking visits to several schools, including Alabama, LSU, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Clemson. During his recruitment days, his family did their best to shield him from outside noise and chaos, helping him make his decision in a peaceful manner.As noted by Seth Wickersham in his upcoming book &quot;American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,&quot; Arch's father, Cooper Manning, considered the University of Virginia as a potential choice. Wickersham wrote:&quot;It wasn't a football crazy school. He could live under the radar. His older sister, May, was a student there. As Cooper and Arch walked through campus, the father saw an opportunity for something close to peacefulness. &quot;You could come here, be a normal guy,&quot; Cooper told him. &quot;No one's gonna mess with you.&quot;Ultimately, Arch Manning chose the Steve Sarkisian-led Texas Longhorns in June 2022. He was the team's third-string QB behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy in 2023 and has now become the starting QB of the team.