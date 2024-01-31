Steve Sarkisian's daughter Ashley Sarkisian has fun time with friends during CFB offseason 

Texas Longhorns coach, Steve Sarkisian has been hitting the recruitment trail hard after an outstanding season that ended with a narrow 37-31 loss in the Sugar Bowl to the Washington Huskies a few weeks ago.

His daughter, Ashley Sarkisian who attended more than a few Texas games last season has also been taking it easy during the offseason and having the time of her life partying with her friends.

She recently posted pictures of herself out with her friends on her Instagram stories.

Ashley Sarkisian, Texas folk hero

Ashley Sarkisian made herself a folk hero among the Texas fans after the Longhorns narrowly lost the Red River Derby 34-30 to fierce rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners last season.

She posted a picture alongside diehard Texas fan, Matthew McConaughey both spotting the 'Hook Em' gesture on her Instagram page with the caption:

“OU still sucks.”

Steve Sarkisian on the recruitment trail

When legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired a few weeks ago, and as one of his former assistants, Steve Sarkisian was naturally linked to the job.

The Texas Longhorns responded by giving their coach who took them to the CFP playoff spots a new 4-year contract.

Sarkisian has been active in the transfer portal and recruitment trail with 30 student-athletes already signed up for next season, including six defensive backs.

Sarkisian revealed to On3 why he recruited all those defensive backs and why they are so important to his team's style of play.

“When we went into the year, we knew it was a position that we needed to — ‘Hey, how are we going to continue to recruit the types of players that we want to play with?’ We’ve been talking for a couple of years about wanting to be tighter in coverage and playing a style of defense where, when you’re tight and confident in coverage, you can be aggressive at the line of scrimmage to get to the quarterback,” Sarkisian said.

“So, wanted to make sure we could recruit all of these players — have good size, good length. They’re really good tacklers but they all have the ability to play coverage and play man coverage. Whether they wind up being a safety, a STAR, or a corner.”

Staying true to the Longhorns even amid the temptation of the Alabama job will have made Steve Sarkisian a fan favorite in Texas even as he attempts to fully awaken a sleeping giant.