Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor shows off her boyfriend sending love on national BFs day

By Garima
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:35 GMT
Steve Sarkisian (L) Image credit: Imagn, Taylor Sarkisian (R) Image credit: Instagram/@taylor.sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian’s youngest daughter, Taylor, shared a rare glance into her personal life on National Boyfriend Day. In an Instagram story posted on Friday, she shared a photo of someone who appears to be her boyfriend. The picture shows him walking on a rocky beach path toward the shore.

“❤️❤️,” she captioned the story.
Taylor Sarkisian&#039;s IG story
Taylor Sarkisian's IG story

Taylor tends to keep a low profile and is the youngest of Steve Sarkisian’s three children, Ashley, Brady and her, from his first marriage to Stephanie Sarkisian.

In another instance, the Texas coach shared a moment with his daughter Ashley on Sept. 20, when she attended Texas’ 55-0 win over Sam Houston State, sporting a brown dress and white cowboy boots.

Before the game, Steve Sarkisian shared a moment with her outside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, as the two hugged before kickoff.

While not much is known about Taylor, Ashley is a law student at the University of Texas, and tends to keep her life private as well.

To add, Steve Sarkisian welcomed a new member to the family recently. He and his current wife, Loreal, had a baby boy in April.

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal had a complicated pregnancy

Loreal Sarkisian found out she was pregnant in fall 2024, however, her pregnancy had some complications and she was put on bed rest. In a YouTube video she shared in August, she shared that her baby’s heart rate had suddenly dropped, and she had to have an emergency C-section.

Recounting her pregnancy journey, she started the video, saying:

“Ever since I can remember, I always wanted a family, two boys, two girls, no particular order, and my mom had us before she was 30, and I wanted to do the exact same thing. And that did not happen for me. Nevertheless, time passed.”

As she got older, she started to accept that motherhood might not happen for her, and told herself that if she didn’t have kids by 40, she’d just focus on being the best aunt. So when she got pregnant, she was excited to enjoy every moment. However, being stuck on bed rest changed that.

“The thing that you were once hoping to have a few times in your life, and now you're at a point where, you know it's the probably the only time you're going to be able to experience what seems to be or told to you to be a beautiful, beautiful experience.
"And then it quickly becomes not that it was hard for me to accept and digest … but at the same time, if it was going to protect me and my son, then that's absolutely what I was going to do.”
Thankfully, both she and her baby are healthy and doing well now.

