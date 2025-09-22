Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor turns heads with miniskirt & cowboy boots as video goes viral while sharing adorable moment with Texas HC

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian led the No. 10 Longhorns to a dominant 55-0 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in Week 4 of college football action. The win cemented the Longhorns' resurgence after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbia in Week 1 action. While walking into the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium before the game against the Bearkats, the Texas coach shared a tender moment with his daughter, Ashley Sarkisian, who was on the sidelines with the Longhorns fans. The coach stopped to hug Ashley who wore a dark brown miniskirt with white boots. The pair then took a picture together before Steve Sarkisian entered the stadium for the crucial game, before Texas embarks on a tough slate against the Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners in the coming weeks. Ashley Sarkisian is Steve Sarkisian's eldest daughter with his first wife, Stephanie. The couple divorced in 2015 after an 18-year marriage before the Texas coach got married to his current wife, Loreal Smith in 2020.Ashley, who is a student at the University of Texas, is followed by Taylor, who was a student at New York University and Brady Sarkisian who is a walk-on for his father's team. Steve Sarkisian praises son after Sam Houston winDuring his postgame news conference against Sam Houston in Week 4 action, Steve Sarkisian revealed his pride in his son, Brady's performance (0.5 tackles for loss) in the shutout of the Bearkats.“A cool dad moment,” Steve Sarkisian said.It was not the first time that the Texas coach had praised his son. Brady, who is a linebacker, walked on to the Longhorns team last year and made his debut in their 56-7 win over the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 3 of college football action.During his postgame news conference, the elder Sarkisian revealed his pride at seeing his son playing football for Texas. “When he (Brady Sarkisian) got in tonight, I took my headset off, and I played dad for about three plays,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I just watched my son play football at the University of Texas. That was really awesome.&quot;Brady Sarkisian played for Corona Del Mar High School and was an unranked prospect in the class of 2022. Despite offers from the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he joined the Texas Longhorns as a preferred walk-on. He did not play as a freshman and only played during the Longhorns' blowout against the Roadrunners.