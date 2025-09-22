  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor turns heads with miniskirt & cowboy boots as video goes viral while sharing adorable moment with Texas HC

Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor turns heads with miniskirt & cowboy boots as video goes viral while sharing adorable moment with Texas HC

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:50 GMT
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his daughters, Taylor and Ashley
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his daughters, Taylor and Ashley

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian led the No. 10 Longhorns to a dominant 55-0 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in Week 4 of college football action. The win cemented the Longhorns' resurgence after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbia in Week 1 action.

Ad

While walking into the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium before the game against the Bearkats, the Texas coach shared a tender moment with his daughter, Ashley Sarkisian, who was on the sidelines with the Longhorns fans. The coach stopped to hug Ashley who wore a dark brown miniskirt with white boots.

The pair then took a picture together before Steve Sarkisian entered the stadium for the crucial game, before Texas embarks on a tough slate against the Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners in the coming weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ashley Sarkisian is Steve Sarkisian's eldest daughter with his first wife, Stephanie. The couple divorced in 2015 after an 18-year marriage before the Texas coach got married to his current wife, Loreal Smith in 2020.

Ashley, who is a student at the University of Texas, is followed by Taylor, who was a student at New York University and Brady Sarkisian who is a walk-on for his father's team.

Steve Sarkisian praises son after Sam Houston win

During his postgame news conference against Sam Houston in Week 4 action, Steve Sarkisian revealed his pride in his son, Brady's performance (0.5 tackles for loss) in the shutout of the Bearkats.

Ad
“A cool dad moment,” Steve Sarkisian said.

It was not the first time that the Texas coach had praised his son. Brady, who is a linebacker, walked on to the Longhorns team last year and made his debut in their 56-7 win over the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 3 of college football action.

During his postgame news conference, the elder Sarkisian revealed his pride at seeing his son playing football for Texas.

Ad
“When he (Brady Sarkisian) got in tonight, I took my headset off, and I played dad for about three plays,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I just watched my son play football at the University of Texas. That was really awesome."

Brady Sarkisian played for Corona Del Mar High School and was an unranked prospect in the class of 2022. Despite offers from the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he joined the Texas Longhorns as a preferred walk-on. He did not play as a freshman and only played during the Longhorns' blowout against the Roadrunners.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications