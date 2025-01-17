Steve Sarkisian's offense takes a blow as tight end reportedly enters transfer portal

Tight end Amari Niblack reportedly entered the transfer portal, potentially landing another blow for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns a week after losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. On3’s Pete Nakos first reported the news.

Niblack played five games for the Longhorns in 2024, recording five receptions for 33 yards in his first year at Austin. He spent the previous two seasons at Alabama.

While his impact on the Longhorns may have been limited, the junior tight end had a solid 2023 season with 20 receptions for 327 yards and four scores for the Crimson Tide.

Even after a down year in 2024, Niblack was expected to have a big role in the Longhorns offense next season. With Gunnar Helm heading to the NFL Draft, Juan Davis would remain as the only experienced tight end on the Texas roster.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native is expected to have some suitors. There are several teams in need of shoring up the position and the 6-foot-4, 245-pound player is a talented player.

Texas finished the season with 278.7 passing yards per game, 13th in the nation. They will have to fill some holes in the lineup for 2025.

Amari Niblack, the latest departure for the Texas Longhorns passing attack

Ryan Wingo is the leading returning receiver. - Source: Imagn

While Amari Niblack didn’t see the field a whole lot in 2024, his potential departure is another loss for a passing attack that will have to reinvent itself in 2025.

Besides Gunnar Helm, receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond are entering the Draft, while Johntay Cook and now Amari Niblack entered the transfer portal. Quarterback Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

And that’s not even counting tackles Cameron Williams and Kelvin Banks Jr entering the Draft. The Texas offense will have a new feel next season.

However, Texas has some strong pieces to build around, starting with quarterback Arch Manning, who is already among the favorites to win the Heisman.

Ryan Wingo was the Horns' third wide receiver and because Bond battled through injuries, his playing time increased. He finished the season with 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns.

DeAndre Moore Jr. is expected to start on the opposite side after catching 39 balls for 456 yards and seven scores. There is little experience behind Wingo and Moore, though.

At tight end, Juan Davis will return for one more year after catching nine passes for 54 yards in 2024. Texas could also be active landing another tight end or more wide receivers in the transfer portal.

