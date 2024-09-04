Steve Sarkisian's soon-to-be ex-wife, Loreal, wore a stunning denim outfit to the Longhorns' season-opening 52-0 rout of the Colorado State Rams. Although the couple recently filed for divorce, the always-stylish Loreal still attended the game.

She posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram with the caption:

"Happy Game Day to EVERYONE and especially to my fashion lovers!!! I hope you ALL will be inspired along the way no matter the sport!…Special s/o to Texas Football and Longhorn Nation 🫶🏾 XOLO 🤍," Loreal Sarkisian wrote.

A fan on Instagram commented that Steve Sarkisian looked sharp during the Colorado State game, prompting Loreal to acknowledge she dressed him for the occasion.

"I definitely dressed him. I always do," Loreal replied to the fan's comment.

Loreal's comment section

The Texas Longhorns coach commented on the Instagram post with fire emojis. Meanwhile, Loreal replied to his comment with a playful quip.

"The lady who dressed you today did a good job. #ME," Loreal wrote.

"Haha. Yes, you did." Steve Sarkisian replied.

Loreal's comment section

Loreal Sarkisian has always dressed Steve Sarkisian

Loreal Sarkisian is dubbed The First Lady of Texas Football for her inventive gameday looks.

It later emerged that she is responsible for dressing the sideline leader on game days. Fans and analysts received this news with mixed reactions.

During an interview with The Pivot, the Texas coach highlighted the backlash created by his soon-to-be ex-wife dressing him for gameday and her importance to him.

"Even on game day, she (Loreal) dresses me. I'll give her that," Steve said. "Not everybody loves what I wear. I like it. She likes it. So we're good. We still go through things. You know, it's a daily process for all of us. She's been there every step of the way, the good, the bad, the ugly, whatever it's looked like. And she's right there every single time."

After attending the Longhorns' season opener and confirming she will still dress Steve Sarkisian, Loreal is set to remain a Longhorns mainstay despite her impending divorce from the coach.

