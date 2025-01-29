Steve Sarkisian's Texas bolsters defense by adding former Ohio State DT

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to improve his Texas Longhorns squad after their semifinal exit in the College Football Playoff. A move was announced on Wednesday with the report that former Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu is transferring to Texas. The news was reported by Inside Texas.

"BREAKING NEWS: Ohio State Defensive Tackle Hero Kanu has transferred to Texas."

Hero Kanu is a junior who has two years of eligibility remaining. In 2023, he appeared in most of the games for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This past season, Kanu played a bit more for the Buckeyes' defense and contributed to their national championship victory. In his Ohio State career, he registered 14 total tackles, including nine solo efforts and a sack.

After winning a national championship, Kanu entered the transfer portal and has committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have struggled in the transfer portal this offseason

Although Hero Kanu is a solid addition to the Longhorns, they have been hurt by the portal more this offseason than they have been helped. Kanu is the fifth commit for the Longhorns this offseason. Former North Carolina defensive lineman Travis Shaw, former Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence, former Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard and former Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester also joined the program.

While those are solid additions, the Longhorns have suffered more losses than gains. They have lost 10 players to the transfer portal, including:

Wide receiver Johntay Cook II (originally committed to Washington but has since withdrawn)

Linebacker Tausili Akana (BYU)

Linebacker Derion Gullette (Mississippi State)

Tight end Amari Niblack (Texas A&M)

Defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell (LSU)

Defensive lineman Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt)

Defensive lineman Tia Savea (Arizona)

Defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State)

Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona)

Edge Justice Finkley (Kansas)

With fewer additions than subtractions in the transfer portal, Steve Sarkisian will need to adapt. The Longhorns will likely be looking at some of their younger players to step up into starting roles.

The most notable young player they will be looking to play a key role next season is quarterback Arch Manning. Quinn Ewers has declared for the NFL draft, and as a result, there is no opposition to the starting job for Manning. Sarkisian and the Longhorns have been planning for the day when Manning would have the starting job for several years and 2025 appears to be the time.

