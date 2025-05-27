Steve Sarkisian's Texas honors America's real heroes on Memorial Day with a classic IG post

Steve Sarkisian-led Texas football took part in honoring fallen military personnel of the United States on Memorial Day. Observed annually on the last Monday of May, the day is dedicated to honoring and mourning those who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces.

The football program made a special post dedicated to the Day on its Instagram page. It had a Texas-themed graphic that solemnly honors the fallen soldiers with its logo. It also accompanied it with a statue of a soldier situated on the university campus.

The statue posted was a render of a WWI doughboy, which is located outside the Red McCombs Red Zone at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. This has always served as a dedication to military personnel who lost their lives in service to the country.

The University of Texas has always had a strong connection with the United States military. In fact, the school football stadium was originally built in 1924 as a tribute to Texans who served in World War I. It was rededicated to honor all individuals who have served in times of war in 1977.

Memorial Day is one of the most popular federal holidays in the United States. In addition to its solemn purpose, the day also marks the unofficial start of summer in the country. The day is often celebrated with paying homage, parades, family gatherings, and outdoor activities.

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian penned a heartfelt message on Memorial Day

Loreal Sarkisian joined millions of Americans on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day 2025. In recognition of the sacrifice made by the military personnel who have lost their lives in service to the country, Sarkisian penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram story on Monday.

“Today, I stand in deep gratitude for every hero whose life now rests so that we may live free. Their strength, sacrifice, and courage will never be forgotten,” Sarkisian wrote.

“My heart is with the families and loved ones who carry the weight of that loss every day. “Thank you” could never be enough, but I will always honor those who gave everything, and those who continue to fight for our freedom.”

Instagram story

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal got married in 2020 and have one son together. She is a former college track star and has even coached on the collegiate level. Loreal has since moved to fashion and works as a stylist.

