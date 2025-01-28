Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns hit weight room after successful 2024 season ft. Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns wasted no time gearing up for 2025 following the 2024 campaign. On Monday, the University of Texas shared a series of high-energy photos on Instagram, showcasing the Longhorns’ football team hitting the weight room and training outdoors.

Just a week after the national championship clash between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Texas launched its offseason winter workouts, setting the tone for another promising season. Among the snapshots, standout quarterback Arch Manning caught fans' attention. Manning, sporting his signature curly brown hair, was pictured passionately shouting during an outdoor training session.

Other players were seen giving their all, whether performing front squats with barbells or using gym equipment like back exercise bars.

Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, continues to carry the weight of his family’s football legacy. While primarily utilized as a runner this past season, Manning stepped up as the starting QB when Quinn Ewers suffered an early-season injury.

Texas aims to build on its recent success and make an even stronger push in 2025.

Arch Manning and Texas Longhorns stars catch up with Mack Brown at UT basketball game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, along with teammates Michael Taaffe and CJ Baxter, was spotted engaging with former Longhorns head coach Mack Brown during the UT men’s basketball game. The moment, captured by Lindsey Plotkin of Texas Longhorns on SI, highlighted the connection between Longhorns' past and present.

Manning, Taaffe, and Baxter were among the standout names in the crowd, chatting with Brown, who served as Texas head coach for 16 seasons before moving on to North Carolina. Brown, recently replaced by Bill Belichick after his second stint with the Tar Heels, seemed at ease while catching up with the young stars.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, Manning, Taaffe, and Baxter joined the game’s entertainment during a first-half timeout, tossing T-shirts into the crowd to pump up the fans.

