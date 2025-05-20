Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, catches eyeballs in vibrant all-white costume as Texas coach poses in cowboy hat & blue jeans

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, are no strangers to turning heads, and their latest social media activity was another reason. On Monday, Loreal and Sarkisian struck a stylish pose.

The “First Lady of Texas Football” impressed in a chic all-white belted romper with matching heels. She paired the look with a vibrant Balmain handbag and sparkling accessories.

Next to her, Sarkisian channeled the full Texas spirit, donning a white button-up shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. Both flashed the Longhorns’ iconic "Hook 'em Horns" hand gesture. The post was captioned:

“XOLO 💜”

Texas faithful will know about Loreal Sarkisian, a fashion icon, who's often seen wearing statement pieces during game days.

Loreal is a former collegiate track star turned stylist and fashion entrepreneur. She ran track at North Carolina A&T. Loreal also runs Styleworthy, a lifestyle brand.

Lorean and Steve Sarkisian married in 2020.

Loreal Sarkisian explains welcoming son with Steve Sarkisian

Last summer, Loreal and Steve Sarkisian filed for divorce, but before the proceedings were completed, they reconciled and got back together.

Somewhere around April, the couple became parents to a son, which came as a surprise, since Loreal didn't seem she was pregnant. It prompted many to ask her choices of outfits during pregnancy, and she revealed the reason behind it.

”Some of you have also been inquiring about what I wore during pregnancy and what my style was like," Loreal wrote. "If you followed me during last football season and just during the Fall in general, that was pretty much my style, lol! I stayed true to me but added more of a "boyfriend" element at times.

"I wanted to show more versatility at some point, but I was actually put on bedrest right when I started showing showing and had to stay on bedrest until delivery. Making my trip to Paris in January the last for a while at the time ...hence I didn't attend any Fashion weeks 😩 *I snuck in a tiny tiny maternity shoot but nothing too too crazy because I couldn't be on my feet long.”

Loreal confirmed that she has welcomed a baby but denied rumors that she was trying to hide anything. It was just that her outfits didn't reveal much about her pregnancy.

