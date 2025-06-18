Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal drops vibrant photodump on work life balance while flexing her all-red Gucci outfit via IG 

While Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is busy preparing for the 2025 season, his wife Loreal is taking a mindful approach to balance work and life. On Tuesday, she provided a small glimpse into her daily life.
She dressed up in a striking all-red Gucci zip-up ensemble with chic white trim and posed on her desk, holding a mobile phone. There were several such candid poses along with a picture of garments hanging from hangers on a street from renowned brands.
"This work life balance looks a lot different these days , buts it’s working in our favor ✨" she wrote in her caption.
Loreal is a respected fashion stylist and motivational figure in college football and fashion.
Steve Sarkisian and Loreal welcome baby boy
In early April, the Sarkisians announced the birth of their first child together: a baby boy named Xolo. Loreal shared a warm Instagram post to celebrate the birth, writing:
“He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙 XOLO.”
The news could not have arrived at a better time as Steve Sarkisian is coming off a solid season, leading Texas to its first SEC championship and a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
Six weeks after giving birth, Loreal shared another powerful update.
“To every woman out there: You’ve been gifted with an unmatched superpower. Embrace every inch of it!” Loreal wrote via SI.
Loreal and Steve Sarkisian’s relationship faced strain in mid-2024. They announced a mutual divorce citing career demands. However, they reconciled shortly after, being spotted together at games, both wearing wedding rings and moving into a new Austin residence.
With a newborn on their hands, the Sarkisians will have their hands full managing everything.
