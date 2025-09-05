  • home icon
  Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes her game day fashion in dashing mini dress while riding through the streets of Austin before Texas vs SJSU

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes her game day fashion in dashing mini dress while riding through the streets of Austin before Texas vs SJSU

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 05, 2025 16:12 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has taken to Instagram to show off her game day fashion ahead of the Longhorns’ Week 2 game against SJSU. Widely known as the first lady of Texas Longhorns Football, Loreal is one of college football’s most notable fashion icons.

The wardrobe stylist, who was absent from the Longhorn’s Week 1 defeat, hinted at her return in big style with a short reel on Instagram. The post, which went up on Thursday, shows Loreal sporting Daisy Dukes, a white tank, a cowboy hat, and cowboy boots. Her hat also bore the Longhorns logo, while she could be seen driving and getting out of a ‘60s Cadillac DeVille convertible.

She captioned the post with a bold statement announcing her return to the stands. She wrote:

“The wait is over, Game Day Fashion is on the Way 📍”
Loreal and Steve Sarkisian have been married since 2020. The former college track athlete and coach has since built a reputation for showing up to games with impressive outfits, showing them off before games.

The fashion entrepreneur and the Longhorns coach recently welcomed a baby together. The baby boy, named Amays, will also be making his debut in the stands as the Longhorns play on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian maintaining tough approach ahead of Week 2 game against San Jose State

After their disappointing start to the season, the Longhorns will have a respite when they face an unranked San Jose State this weekend. Their much-hyped quarterback, Arch Manning, will also be looking to bounce back.

However, Steve Sarkisian is not underestimating the Spartans. After the humbling experience from Week 1, he is refusing to get caught in the trap of being the favorite. He said:

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that human nature is human nature, and we can get caught in that trap. And so sometimes, you coach them harder.”

Having been accused of doing more of protecting Manning than coaching him, Sarkisian may be switching his style in handling his players. Steve A. Smith commented earlier this week:

“I think he came up flagrantly short, almost to the point where he was compromised, because he was too busy in trying to protect Arch Manning as opposed to coaching him.”

Playing on their home turf will be an added advantage for Sarkisian’s team, after enduring a packed Ohio Stadium in Week 1.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
