Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal gives close glimpse of world's biggest fashion playground at Cannes via latest IG post

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, might have become a mother to a newborn son, Xolo, in April, but that hasn't stopped her from being connected to the fashion world. Her latest status was about the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, which was held from May 13 to 24.

On Sunday, Loreal made a flurry of posts on her Instagram story commenting on the outfits of various celebrity figures arriving on the red carpet. However, before all of that, she started with feeding information to her followers on what the Cannes Film Festival is really about.

"On yesterday we covered the amfAR Gala, but today I want to introduce you to what the entire weekend at Cannes is really about," Loreal wrote in her story.

"It's more than just one red carpet, it's a full weekend of fashion, film, and unforgettable moments. From high-profile premieres to designer brunches and yacht soirées, Cannes is where the world's most iconic style meets storytelling."

She added:

"This is the playground for fashion houses, stylists, and tastemakers. Let's walk through some of the standout moments from the main red carpet."

Loreal's Instagram story

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal gives verdict on actress Dakota Johnson's Cannes outfit

After giving viewers a perspective on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Loreal Sarkisian turned her attention to commenting on the outfits of several celebrity figures making their way on the red carpet of the event.

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson made her Cannes debut in a custom cotton-candy pink Gucci gown. The strapless number featured shimmering paillettes and two tiers of beaded fringe. Loreal described it as “a playful yet sophisticated silhouette.”

“@dakotajohnson made a stunning debut,” Loreal captioned the image of Johnson walking the iconic Cannes red carpet.

Loreal's Instagram story

Loreal has gone through a roller coaster of emotions in her personal life with Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. The couple, who have been married since 2020, previously announced their separation in 2024 but have since reconciled.

Meanwhile, Sarkisian is fresh off leading the Longhorns to the College Football semifinal last season. With a new starting quarterback in Arch Manning, Sarkisian will hope to take a step ahead and finally win the national championship.

