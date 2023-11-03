The Texas Longhorns are preparing for their next battle and Loreal Sarkisian has already prepared for her next outfit. The fashionnova has always turned heads with her fashion-sense on game days and other events, and it looks like she has no intention of stopping.

The Longhorns will next face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Amid the preparation, Loreal has dropped a hint about her next out. And it includes Nike's Air Jordans and a Chanel bag.

So what did Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of the Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, show off to the fans?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Loreal Sarkisian drops a hint towards her next outfit

Loreal took to Instagram story to showcase some big label accessories. In a photo shared by her, fans can see two colorways of the Nike Air Jordan 1s, along with a Chanel bag.

These accessories shown by Loreal are worth a whopping $7,750. Is it a hint about the Texas Longhorns first lady's next outfit? Seems like it.

"Good look," Loreal wrote with a fire emoji while tagging premier sneaker retailer 'Kicking it'.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian IG

Now will she wear it during the Longhorns week 10 clash with the Kansas State Wildcats? It can't be said. But surely the outfit would turn heads of the college football world if it does happen.

The Wildcats clash is a crucial one for the Longhorns in their quest for the Big 12 championship. If they can repeat their week 9 performance, a win may well become a mere formality.

The domination of Steve Sarkisian and his boys from Texas

The Longhorns have generally done well in the 2023 season and the only time they have fallen short was against the Oklahoma Sooners in their Red River rivalry game.

But they soon bounced back with a string of victories and their most recent performance against the BYU Cougars, showing that Steve Sarkisian's boys are back to their best.

The team took control of the game from the start and never let it go. While the offense piled up points, the defense let the Cougars reach the end zone. In the end, they won through a 35-6 blowout.

Can they repeat the performance against the Wildcats? And will the fans see the outfit that Loreal Sarkisian already has in mind?