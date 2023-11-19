Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian drops her thrilled reactions for Texas Longhorns' Week 12 success [WATCH]

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns got into double digits in terms of wins this season, and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, was thrilled. The Longhorns took on Iowa State in week 12 as the final stretch of the regular season started. And they registered a resounding win over their opponents.

Loreal took to social media to react to the Longhorns' win over Iowa State. And she had a heartwarming message for the team and the fans of the program. She also asked everyone to put some respect on the team’s name.

Here is what Loreal Sarkisian had to say after the Texas Longhorns Week 12 success.

“Yeeeeeeaaahhhh fellas!!!!! …put some RESPECT on my boys’ name. Texas,” Loreal wrote in the IG story.

The Texas Longhorns are already through to the Big 12 championship game with a 7-1 conference record this season. Their opponent isn't decided yet, as at least three teams are still in contention for a spot in the title game. But Texas’ performance against Iowa State showcased their prowess and the kind of form the team is in this season. They are 10-1 overall after Week 12, with one final game to take care of before they think of conference silverware and the national championship.

Loreal Sarkisian cheers on as Texas dump Iowa State

Texas came into Week 12 on the back of some resounding victories and high on confidence. Their clash with Iowa State turned out to be a low-scoring affair, but Steve Sarkisian's boys controlled most of it. After a subdued first half, Texas pulled clear in the second period.

Quinn Ewers continued his fine form with 23 completions and 281 passing yards. The quarterback threw two passing touchdowns in the game as Texas registered a 26-16 win.

The Longhorns will next play the Texas Tech Red Raiders next week in the final game of the season. And Steve Sarkisian's boys will be eyeing the big national championship title for themselves. They are currently ranked seventh in the latest AP Top 25 polls and are within striking distance of their goals.