Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian flexes her gameday look in all brown long outfit for UTEP matchup via latest IG photodump

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian has continued to stun college football fans with her game-day fits this season. In the past week, she attended the Longhorns' game against the San Jose Spartans and most recently, their Week 3 victory over the UTEP Miners.Loreal posted several pictures of herself on Instagram while wearing an all-denim burnt orange dress, brown high heels and a stylish purse for the game against the Miners. She captioned the post:&quot;Happy Game Day. XOLO #gamedayfashion#gameday#lorealsarkisian#texasfootball#schiaparelli#nfl#fashion.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLoreal Sarkisian was also in attendance at the Ohio Stadium for the Longhorns' Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and at the Darrell K. Royal Stadium for their Week 2 win against the San Jose State Spartans. After giving birth in April, Loreal has resumed her game day fits routine, where she shows fans different ways to style their outfits while showing off her stylish interpretation of the theme. Loreal Sarkisian details difficult pregnancyTexas coach Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian have been married since 2020 and amid a storm of criticism, the Longhorns coach even admitted last year that she dressed him for game days. In July last year, the couple announced on various social media platforms that they were on the verge of getting a divorce after &quot;irreconcilable differences,&quot; but later in the year, they made up and got back together.After a pregnancy that was kept under wraps, Loreal gave birth to their first child together in April this year and in an emotive Instagram post, she detailed her difficult pregnancy and thanked the healthcare professionals who took care of her.“ To all of the healthcare professionals around the world, thank you will never feel like enough,&quot; Loreal wrote. &quot;As a mother who endured a difficult pregnancy and watched my son fight in the NICU, I know firsthand the weight of your dedication. The team at Saint David’s, the surgeons, doctors, and every nurse who cared for us became our lifeline. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;You carried us through one of the most fragile chapters of our lives with skill, compassion, and unwavering support. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and I will forever be grateful for the hands and hearts that helped save my son and carried me through motherhood’s most challenging beginning. XOLO 🤍“Ever the stylist, Loreal Sarkisian also recently shared several pictures on Instagram of Texas Longhorns-themed onesies for their son to go with her popular game day fits.