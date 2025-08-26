  • home icon
Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian flexes her new look in stylish all-white outfit, shares pics on IG

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 26, 2025 22:59 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn

Loreal Sarkisian is aspiring to be a role model for women in her latest Instagram post. The fashion influencer and wife of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian posted a carousel of herself rocking a glamorous white outfit.

She included a caption in the post, declaring her aspiration.

“I aspire to be the kind of woman whose life shows other women that if I can do it, so can they," she wrote.
Sarkisian, who was a track star and coach in college, welcomed a baby boy with the Longhorns coach earlier this year. She announced the birth of the child in an Instagram post on Apr. 4, writing:

“He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy.”
Loreal Sarkisian, known in the media as the First Lady of Texas Football, chose to keep details about her pregnancy and baby private. She only revealed an image of the baby sometime in July via a post on her Instagram story.

The many hats Loreal Sarkisian wears

An inspiring figure, Loreal Sarkisian juggles being a stylist, a mother, and a wife. Within the tight schedule, she keeps an active social media footprint. Apart from fashion, she also posts inspirational content, including words of affirmation.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian got married in 2020, four years after the Longhorns coach and his first wife, Stephanie, divorced. Although the couple filed for a divorce in Jul. 2024, they both reconciled before welcoming their son, Amays.

Steve Sarkisian has three children with Stephanie, including Brady, who plays for his Texas Longhorns team as a linebacker.

Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a 13-3 finish last season, going 7-1 in SEC play. The team lost the SEC championship game to Georgia in December before heading to the playoffs. Texas eventually lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, and the Buckeyes would go on to become national champions.

The two programs are opening the 2025 season with a rematch of the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns will have a new leader for their offense in redshirt sophomore Arch Manning, who takes over the starting quarterback role from Quinn Ewers.

The teams will face off on Saturday, Aug. 30.

