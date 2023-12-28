Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gears up for All State Sugar Bowl - “Put me in coach”

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has revealed her intention of taking the field in the Sugar Bowl. The Texas Longhorns first lady took to social media to jokingly send a message to her head coach's husband. She was reacting to a quote that Sarkisian had kept for his players.

The Longhorns finished the season as the third-best-ranked team in the country, according to the college football playoffs committee rankings. They will be facing the Washington Huskies in the playoff semi-final on New Year's Day. And the Texas head coach is getting his team ready but it looks like his wife already is.

Here is what Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, told the Texas Longhorns head coach.

“Put me in coach,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story with a laughing emoji, tagging Steve Sarkisian.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian

The photo she shared had the Longhorns logo on it with an uplifting quote for the players. More like the game plan that the HC would like the Longhorns to follow against the yet undefeated Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.

It said ‘All gas, no breaks’. So the Longhorns are expected to go at their opponents full throttle, not giving them any room to breath.

That is the kind of game plan that could stop the Huskies juggernaut. Washington is coming into the game after winning all of their 13 games so far, including the Pac-12 championship title against the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. has been phenomenal under center, narrowly missing out on this year's Heisman honor. That is the mountain that Steve Sarkisian and his boys are up against.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns: A year in review

Texas has been almost flawless this season, apart from a rivalry loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. And they stamped their authority in the Big 12 with the conference title win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The college football playoffs committee gave the Longhorns third place in the final ranking.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers has been the star of the year with 3,161 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns. Only six of his 351 pass attempts could be intercepted by the opposing defense.

Steve Sarkisian would hope that the star quarterback can keep his form going in the playoffs to help the team win a national title for the first time since 2005.

