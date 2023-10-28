Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian gears up for Texas Longhorns vs. BYU face-off with a cheerful reminder on Instagram

Loreal Sarkisian will see the Texas Longhorns fans soon in the stadium. The Longhorns are up against the BYU Cougars in Week 9. The matchup comes a week after Steve Sarkisian's boys bounced back from the rivalry loss to Oklahoma with the sixth win of their campaign.

As the Longhorns return to the field, Steve Sarkisian's wife cannot contain her excitement. She wants to join the fans soon to cheer for her husband and his team as they continue to plot their way into the college football playoffs. And she has geared up for the clash with a cheerful reminder on Instagram.

So what did Loreal Sarkisian tell the fans before the Longhorns took the field for their Week 9 encounter?

Loreal Sarkisian reminds fans about the Texas Longhorns gameday

Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram to give the fans a cheerful reminder about the Week 9 game featuring the Texas Longhorns. Her husband will coach his team against the BYU Cougars, and she will attend that game. Loreal Sarkisian confirmed this in her gameday message to the fans in an Instagram story.

"It's gameday… See you all soon," Loreal Sarkisian wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian IG

The Longhorns suffered their first defeat in Week 6 at the hands of arch-rivals the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game earlier this month. That would be the most devastating loss for them. But the Texas head coach would want his players to leave the defeat in the past and focus on making it to the CFB playoffs. And they did that sort of thing when they returned from their bye and dispatched the Houston Cougars in a close game in Week 8. Now, they face another Cougar test in the form of BYU.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas is on the right track

Texas has barely put a foot wrong this season under Steve Sarkisian. They have faced some stern tests very early on, like the Alabama Crimson Tide, and managed to overcome them. Only the Sooners managed to one-up them a few weeks ago thanks to their QB Quinn Ewers.

Ewers has thrown for 1,915 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes with just three picks. But he is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury and will be replaced by Maalik Murphy under center. Will that affect how the Longhorns play for the rest of the season, as there is no timeline for an Ewers return? Only time will tell.