Kristen Saban is known for her gameday looks across the college football world. Her presence looks so powerful that even rival WAGs are in awe of her looks. And one of them just gave a shout-out to Nick Saban's daughter.

The Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Tennessee Volunteers in their rivalry Week 8 matchup. And Kristen uploaded her customer service game day look on social media. That prompted the Texas Longhorns first lady, Loreal Sarkisian, to send her a sweet message.

Here is Kristen Saban's week 8 gameday look in the all-important rivalry game and what Steve Sarkisian's wife wrote about her.

Kristen Saban gets a sweet message from Loreal Sarkisian

Kristen Saban took to Instagram to upload her gameday look as the Alabama Crimson Tide took on one of their biggest rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

She got a shout-out from the first lady of the only team that has won against the Tide this season, the Texas Longhorns. Loreal Sarkisian shared the look on her Instagram story and sent a sweet message.

"..my gameday princess. Love to see it!" the Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife wrote.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian IG

The Tide fans didn't want to lose to the Volunteers in their second year in the running. Also, another loss might jeopardize their national championship hopes after going down to the Longhorns in Week 2.

Not to mention, Nick Saban's boys did not disappoint the Crimson Tide nation. At one point, it looked like another dull performance with a lot of struggles. But Jalen Milroe led a great come-from-behind win that could just be the catapult needed for Alabama right now.

Nick Saban and Alabama get the job done vs the Vols

The Alabama fans had made it clear to Nick Saban that they wouldn't tolerate a loss to their rivals, Tennessee. And Saban also wanted the fans to create an atmosphere for the team during the game. Both listened to each other and the team got the job done in the epic game. But it wasn't all easy for them.

The Volunteers led 20-7 at the end of the first half and looked to take the game away easily. But Jalen Milroe and Co. came out with resolve in the second half and orchestrated a grand comeback. Milroe threw two touchdowns and 220 passing yards as the Tide won 34-20.

Kristen Saban's day is made, first by Loreal Sarkisian's message and then with a spectacular comeback win.