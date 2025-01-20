Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian reveals her “guilty pleasure” via latest IG story

We all have unique tastes, and Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal seems to be a fan of Creole Crunch Popcorn. The wife of the Texas Longhorns coach posted on Sunday to her Instagram story a photo of the Elmer's product with the following caption:

"...my guilty pleasure"

While certainly not mainstream, the product is a fairly normal guilty pleasure. The branding of the product describes it as "A Caramel & Spicy Popcorn Mix."

Did Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian divorce?

Back in July 2024, the couple announced they were filing for divorce due to the strain both their careers had taken on their marriage. At the time, they took to social media to offer the following explanation:

"After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce," it read. "We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together.

"Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."

In an interview last year with Dallas's WFAA, Loreal Sarkisian further opened up about the reasoning behind their divorce:

“It allowed me to pick up assistant jobs and internships. I just wanted to grow my love for it. Mind you, I’m still running, I’m still coaching. When I finally met Coach Sark, and two coaches, that was going to be hard. I say this a lot to have a successful relationship because we would never see each other.”

Loreal Sarkisian is still a frequent sight at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, supporting her husband and the Longhorns. She was also seen at the Cotton Bowl semifinal, where Texas lost 28-14 to the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

