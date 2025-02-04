Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows love to Beyonce after she reacts to her Grammy win after 25 years

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal showed some love to Beyonce via her Instagram story after the music icon reacted to her Grammy win on Sunday night. Beyonce won the "Album of the Year" at the event, 25 years after her first Grammy nomination as part of the R&B group "Destiny's Child."

On her Instagram story, Loreal shared a video of Beyonce's interview after her historic achievement and added three heart hands emojis.

Image via lorealsarkisian Instagram

After Beyonce's name was read as the winner, the Queen of Femme Pop embraced her daughter, Blue Ivy and her husband Jay-Z before walking up to the stage to accept her award.

"I just feel very full and very honored," Beyonce said. "It's been many, many years. I hope we just keep pushing forward [and] opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much."

Beyonce won the award for her eighth album, titled "Cowboy Carter," which celebrates and contextualizes the African-American roots of country music. She also extended her own record of most Grammys, winning her 35th award.

Loreal, who also has African-American heritage, was quick to offer her plaudits to Beyonce.

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dons stylish Louis Vuitton outfit in Paris

NCAA Football: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal - Source: Imagn

While Steve Sarkisian is busy with recruiting and fine-tuning his Texas program in the offseason, Loreal jetted to Paris for a fashion event last week. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram, flaunting an all-black Louis Vuitton coat along with a scarf. She also wore stylish jeans with matching blue shoes.

"Postcards from Paris 💌✨Fun fact: Every time I’m in the city of love, I have to stop by my all-time favorite restaurant, L’Avenue It’s a vibe, a tradition, and a little slice of Parisian magic. 🍴" Loreal wrote in the caption of her IG post.

Loreal works in the fashion industry and often attends Texas football games in stylish attire.

She has been married to Steve Sarkisian since 2020. The couple jointly filed for divorce last summer, but appear to have reconciled since then.

