Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal takes pride in styling Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi as the duo joins forces for a meaningful cause

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, has partnered with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother to help a good cause.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Loreal showcased the pair at a charity event, and took pride in admitting that she was the one who styled Randi Mahomes.

“Honored to have partnered with @randimahomes and an incredible group of football moms for the @antoniancollegeprep Preparatory Golf Tournament! Grateful for the opportunity to support such a meaningful event. P.S. @randimahomes was styled by myself for this event."

The pair attended a golf gala for the Antonian College Preparatory School, a private school based in San Antonio for kids in grades nine to twelve. The event itself was held to celebrate the contribution of mothers, with the school saying:

"More than a lunch—it’s a celebration of community, motherhood, and the incredible women behind the athletes."

Loreal became a mother with the birth of her first child with the coach of the Texas Longhorns. The announcement of her giving birth to a baby boy on social media a few weeks ago took many by surprise, as she had kept the pregnancy private.

Randi Mahomes on raising Patrick Mahomes

While Loreal is just starting in motherhood, Randi Mahomes has had three children.

Her eldest, Patrick Mahomes, is the most well-known of these, who has three Super Bowl rings. She also has Jackson Mahomes ( known through social media due to the success of his older brother) and the significantly younger Mila, who was born in 2011.

Ahead of Patrick Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl appearance earlier in the year, Randi spoke to People about what it was like to raise the star quarterback.

"Patrick is my first child, and I grew up with him basically, I had him at a young age, and I don't go out saying that's the best thing to do, but it was the best thing for me just because it made me grow up," she said. "I had someone that needed me. And so, for forever, he was my little best friend. We were together 24/7, and I learned with him."

Randi used the experience of being a young mother to learn about herself and to become the person she is today. While Loreal is not going to have the exact situation as Randi had, raising a child is an unforgettable experience, one that Loreal will soon learn about.

