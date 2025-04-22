Steve Sarkisian sends giant surprise for legendary Jon Gruden as Quinn Ewers lights up iconic QB class episode

Quinn Ewers is entering this year's NFL draft as one of the best college quarterbacks in the country. Before the grand event, Ewers featured on the "QB Class" on Monday night with former NFL head coach-turned-Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden.

Ad

Before the episode aired, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sent Gruden a giant surprise box, which had “All Gas, No Brakes” written on it. Gruden then proceeded to unbox the unique gift and shared the contents of the mystery box on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The goodies in the box included a series of nested boxes, Russian doll-style. Gruden also waxed lyrical on the creativity and spirit of Sarkisian's Texas football program throughout the video.

The box featured miniature Longhorns helmets, which Gruden said he was “a big fan” of. There was also a variety of Texas apparel that earned his excited approval.

“That burnt orange, man, do I love that,” Gruden said.

Ad

Gruden flaunted the Hook 'Em hand sign toward the end of the video and thanked Sarkisian's Texas for the package.

“Hook 'em!” Gruden said. “Thank you, Coach Sark and all of @TexasFootball for this box.”

The "QB Class" episode featuring Ewers aired on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on Barstool Sports.

Quinn Ewers is projected as a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers - Source: Imagn

Quinn Ewers is reportedly projected as a Day 2 pick in this year's NFL draft, which means he could be taken as a Round 2 or 3 pick.

Ad

Ewers began his collegiate career at Ohio State in 2021. He spent one season with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas, where he played for three seasons.

In his final year at Texas, Ewers recorded 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for two TDs across 14 games. The Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they lost to Ohio State.

Now, it remains to be seen where Ewers will land in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.