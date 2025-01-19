Steve Sarkisian shares visual update with Texas slogan right after extension reports

The Texas Longhorns fell just short of the national title game this season, losing by a score of 28-14 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns finished the season with a 13-3 record, their highest single-season win total since 2009.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has led Texas' resurgence over the last four seasons and was rewarded for his team's production. Reports broke earlier this afternoon that Sarkisian agreed to a new seven-year deal with the Longhorns and will become one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Sarkisian shared a photo on his Instagram story upon agreeing to his new deal, captioning the post with the Longhorns' signature slogan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credits: Via @steve.sarkisian on Instagram

"Hook 'em," Sarkisian captioned his post with a horns-up emoji.

Trending

Under Sarkisian this season, Texas spent time ranked as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in 16 years. The Longhorns also reached the SEC Championship Game in their first season in the conference.

They finished the regular season with an 11-2 record and rattled off two wins in the first-ever expanded College Football Playoff, topping Clemson and Arizona State before meeting the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. Their Peach Bowl win over the Sun Devils marked their first bowl victory under Sarkisian and the first bowl victory for the program since 2020 in Tom Herman's final season.

Steve Sarkisian rejects NFL interviews before agreeing to Texas deal

Prior to agreeing to his brand new seven-year deal, Sarkisian doubled down on his commitment to the Longhorns football program, reportedly rejecting two NFL coaching interview offers.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy broke the news of Sarkisian rejecting NFL interviews, sharing a post to X on Saturday afternoon.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear which two NFL teams were reaching out to Sarkisian for an interview. The Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are each actively searching for new head coaches entering the NFL offseason.

Sarkisian remains committed to the program he's rebuilt in Austin, as Texas is expected to return to the playoff in 2025 with Arch Manning taking over for veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.