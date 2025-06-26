Steve Sarkisian spills beans on Texas' preparation to face Ryan Day & Ohio State in 2025 season opener

It's revenge time for Steve Sarkisian and Co. to go full guns blazing at the mighty Ohio State in the 2025 season opener. Earlier this year, the Longhorns got crushed by Ryan Day's team (28-14) at the Cotton Bowl to punch a national championship ticket. It was a harsh reality check for Coach Sark personally since it appeared to be a lopsided game.

The Buckeyes looked extremely dominant, covering all the areas, starting from defense to offense and the running game was top-notch. Quinn Ewers and Sarkisian couldn't help but just keep watching until Arch Manning jumped in and scored the initial points with his spectacular touchdown.

While speaking to Greg McElroy on the ESPN podcast on Thursday, Coach Sark emphasized the upcoming game in the opener. He claims it is a new challenge and his team has been preparing quite well. He also gave a shout-out to Nick Saban for his coaching lessons on how to approach opening games.

“I learned a lot of that from Coach Saban. We always had those games right that were coming in and you get into camp and you're doing your installation and you're going through it,” Sarkisian said (Timestamp - 20:00).

“This is three straight years that it's not going to be new for our venture players, having played at Alabama, at Michigan and now at Ohio State. I think we take a lot of pride in preparing for those games.

"We take pride in going into those games prepared, ready to play with the right mindset, the right physicality that's needed, and then ultimately the right execution that's going to be needed in a game like that. So we use it to some degree. It's not the end for us at all.”

Steve Sarkisian and Texas will have a new challenge to face in 2025

The Longhorns underwent a massive transition last season when they relocated to a highly competitive SEC after conference realignment dispersed Pac-12 schools to other leagues. This upcoming season, the Longhorns will travel almost 10,000 miles to play their opponents.

Apart from Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia are the other top-tier opponents for Steve Sarkisian in 2025. After getting snubbed of the national championship game the last two years, an entry to the title game would be something that the Texas clan would look to seal this fall.

