Steve Sarkisian and Texas hit new road block after losing 6'4" 5-star recruit to Big Ten powerhouse

Mark Bowman, a five-star recruit considered the top tight end in the Class of 2026 and a Texas Longhorns target, committed to the USC Trojans on Friday. Bowman broke the news to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was not that the tight end picked the Trojans, but that he did it before going through his official visits. While that opens the door for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns to try and sway the tight end from going to USC, he also hasn't had his official visit to Los Angeles, meaning the school could also make another pitch.

Bowman is a 6-4, 225-pound tight end from Mater Dei. He is considered one of the top players in the class of 2026 and has even been compared to Brock Bowers by some analysts.

Tight end is one of the positions of need for the Longhorns, who saw last season's starter Gunnar Helm head to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft. Redshirt freshman Jordan Washington is slated to start in 2025.

Sark and the Longhorns will likely try to add as much talent as possible in the near future. With quarterback Arch Manning at the controls, Texas is in the short list of favorites for the national title.

The Longhorns have made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, but ended up losing in the semifinals to Washington in January 2024, and to Ohio State this year.

Steve Sarkisian's squad will have a shot at revenge early in the season, as they open the year with a trip to Columbus to face the defending national champion Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas, off to slow start in recruiting class of 2026

After landing the top recruiting class in 2025, the Texas Longhorns haven't been able to get going in the Class of 2026, at least not to their standards. So far, the Longhorns have landed eight players, including 4-star recruits Dia Bell and Jermaine Bishop.

While having the No. 26-ranked class, according to 247Sports, is nothing to be ashamed of, it's a significant drop from their top spot from last season.

USC, which beat the Horns for Bowman, is a stark contrast, as they jumped from the No. 13 recruiting class in 2025 to the top-ranked class of 2026 at the moment. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have 27 commits, including 5-star players Keenyi Pepe and Bowman.

National Signing Day is still months away, and things can change in recruiting in a moment's notice, but Texas will have to push the pace if it expects to finish as one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

