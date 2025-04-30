Steve Sarkisian turns protective for wunderkind Arch Manning as he locks in to live his "lifelong dream"

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has urged Longhorns fans to be patient with wunderkind Arch Manning. Manning, who comes from football royalty, is set to become Texas' QB1 next season after Quinn Ewers left for the NFL.

On Monday, Sarkisian asked fans to temper expectations around Manning, whose uncles, Eli and Peyton, are multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

"I hope for everyone here we don't get too far ahead of ourselves," Sarkisian said. "Let's let this guy go play this year. Let's let him have fun.

"He finally gets his opportunity to start at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. It's been a lifelong dream for this guy to do this. I know some of you may have seen the videos of him as a kid wearing the Longhorn jersey and talking about playing for Texas.

"It's finally his time, and I hope he can just have the opportunity to enjoy it and enjoy it the right way. Like a lot of guys on our team, he's been dreaming about this his whole life, and now he gets an opportunity to go do it. I just want to make sure that we all support him in his journey."

Sarkisian also said that he hopes Manning has a difficult choice to make for the 2026 NFL draft, hoping that the QB remains at Texas for another season.

Before that, Sarkisian and Manning will have to focus on the task at hand with Texas in the 2025 season.

Arch Manning impressed many despite serving as Quinn Ewers' backup in 2024 season

Texas QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Texas quarterback Arch Manning redshirted the 2023 season as a true freshman. He then served as Quinn Ewers’ backup last season and impressed in the limited opportunities that he received.

Manning appeared in 10 games in 2024, starting two and winning them both. The QB completed 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four TDs.

