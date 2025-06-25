"Still going to be 8-5": Fans salty over Mike Elko's latest steal from 2026 recruiting class over Mike Norvell & Co.

Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies announced on Wednesday another member of their 2026 recruitment class. They brought in offensive tackle Avery Morcho, who had previously been linked to Florida State.

Here is how fans reacted to this announcement on social media.

These fans think that Morcho will bring little improvement to the Aggies.

"still going to go 8-5.", said this fan.

"Three star U.", said another fan.

These fans think that Texas A&M has made a good move in picking up Morcho.

"TALK TO YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY ABOUT MIKE ELKO’s COOKING.", said this fan.

"A&M on a heater.", said a third fan.

"He’s better then Felix Ojo and it ain’t even close, move this kid up in the rankings and drop Ojo.", said this fan.

However, the most common type of response from fans featured them not knowing who this player was.

"Over who? Literally. never once heard of this guy.", said this fan.

“Over Florida State” we never heard of bro.", said another fan.

"Nobody knows who this is.", said a third fan.

Finally, this fan thinks that some Texas A&M fans are being a little bit over the top in their "celebrations" in getting Morcho.

"Aggie fans going crazy after a three star pick. He may be amazing, but you don't need to celebrate like he's the solution to the teams issues." , said the fan.

Who is Avery Morcho, the three-star recruit for Mike Elko's Aggies?

Fans' comments state that they do not know who Avery Morcho is as a player. According to 247Sports, Morcho is an offensive tackle from the state of Texas.

He is a three-star rated player and the 59th best offensive tackle in the 2026 recruitment class. He is also ranked the 109th-best player in the state. Morcho plays football at Ridge Point HS in Missouri City, Texas, which is in the Houston area.

Morcho chose Texas A&M over schools such as Florida State, TCU, and SMU, but only visited the latter two and Texas A&M. His chances of starting for a future Aggies team is currently unknown, but with the strong class that Mike Elko is building in College Station, a three star prospect may not be strong enough on their own to make it.

