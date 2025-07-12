"Stop the cap" "Oregon pays well obviously": Fans thrilled as Dan Lanning trends for 4-star 270-pound DL after Viliami Moala's decommitment

Oregon received a boost on Wednesday when four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds named the Ducks among his top five schools, alongside Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU and Ohio State. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound standout is set to announce his college choice on August 2.

Just two days after Geralds revealed his top five, Rivals recruiting experts Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong submitted predictions favoring Dan Lanning's program to secure his commitment.

Fans had plenty to say about the possibility of the Ducks landing Geralds.

"Stop the cap he’s coming to the sip," a fan said.

"Oregon pays well obviously," another fan said.

"Bad decision twin they don’t win when it matters," one fan said.

On Monday, defensive line recruit Viliami Moala decommitted from Oregon, and Geralds have all the potential to perfectly fill the void. Ducks fans wasted no time trying to sway him toward Eugene.

"@DeuceGeralds make the right choice brother," a fan said.

"Lets do itt," a fan said.

If Geralds ultimately commits to Dan Lanning's 2026 class, he will join four-star prospect Tony Cumberland in the defensive lineman room. The Ducks have 14 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 8 in the nation.

Deuce Geralds is drawn to Oregon's strong recruiting pitches

Deuce Geralds made his official visit to Dan Lanning’s Oregon program on June 13. During his time there, Lanning personally gave Geralds a ride, which the recruit sharex on his Instagram story.

"Best driver in Eugene #scoducks," Geralds captioned the story.

In an interview with Rivals, Geralds revealed his affinity for Coach Lanning.

"He is a younger head coach, he is hungry and the trajectory of the Oregon program is up.”

After wrapping up his visit, Geralds also shared the core message the Ducks staff gave him, (via Oregon Update).

“Come here to Oregon and be different was the message, and also choosing development over convenience. I have to look at what Oregon’s program offers from a football side and a business side.

"I get the chance to be developed by three of the best defensive minds in college, especially with the DL front play, with Coach Tosh (Lupoi), Coach Lanning, and Coach (Tony) Tuioti.”

Geralds is the No. 95 recruit nationally and No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

