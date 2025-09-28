"Stop being so dreadful and gloomy": Texas A&M HC Mike Elko tears into reporters, throws shade at LSU's Brian Kelly after win vs. Auburn

Mike Elko’s Texas A&amp;M edged Auburn 16-10 on Saturday, moving the Aggies to 4-0. The win was largely powered by the Aggies’ defense, which limited Hugh Freeze’s program to just one touchdown and a field goal while completely shutting down Auburn’s passing game.However, when Elko stepped into his postgame press conference, the focus quickly shifted to concerns about Texas A&amp;M’s offense rather than the defense’s dominant display, and it sparked a fiery response from the Aggies’ coach.“Does anyone want to ask a question about us being 4-0 for the first time since 2016 or how did the defense bounce back?” Elko asked. “Or, how about you held them to 176 yards on offense and you had five sacks and they were 0/12 on third down and 0/2 on fourth down.“And, you got the return game going again. I don’t mean to sound like someone else but my gosh would you guys stop being so dreadful and gloomy?”Elko’s “somebody else” remark was a nod to LSU coach Brian Kelly, who blasted a reporter after LSU’s 20-10 win over Florida on Sept. 13.“LSU won the football game, won the game,” Kelly said (via On3). “I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?“We can run the ball! Did you see the last play of the game? That’s all you need. You just need one. Those are ridiculous questions and I’m getting tired of it.”Kelly’s Tigers ran for only 102 yards in that win, but he later apologized publicly for his epic rant.&quot;I've texted and offered my apologies to him for the way I handled the questioning,&quot; Kelly said (via USA Today). &quot;I think it's important to understand that my standards relative to the media on a day-to-day basis need to be higher. I take responsibility for that.”Meanwhile, Elko’s Aggies actually piled up 414 total yards on Saturday, split evenly between rushing and passing, but they struggled on third down and missed two field goals.Mike Elko has high praise for Texas A&amp;M's defenseTexas A&amp;M’s win on Saturday added to earlier victories over UTSA, Utah State and No. 8 Notre Dame, keeping Mike Elko’s squad undefeated through four games. It marks the program’s best start since Kevin Sumlin’s 2016 team.After Week 4, Elko praised his defense for carrying the program.&quot;For us to go and play defense the way we did today and win us a game multiple times, it was a really, really impressive job by that side of the ball,&quot; Elko said postgame (via Austin American-Statesman).The Aggies now look ahead to hosting Florida on Oct. 11.