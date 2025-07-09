Colorado coach Deion Sanders made headlines at the Big 12 media day on Wednesday when he refused to answer a question from a reporter of The Athletic. Coach Prime instead referred to the question as "bulljunk," leading to an awkward moment at the news conference.

"You gonna be on that bulljunk," Sanders said.

Sanders' response drew some wild reactions from fans. Some slammed the CU coach's behavior over his reply.

"Man, stop giving this clown a stage," one tweeted.

"Shocker. Egomaniac gets his butt hurt over an innocent question," another added.

"Nobody is shocked," a third commented.

A few others took cheeky digs at Coach Prime and his team.

"He knows he’s going to be lucky to win 6 games so I doubt he wants to talk about his football team," one wrote.

"Deion won't be there more than two more years. He was only there to coach his kids anyway," a user tweeted.

"Well at least he didn’t say Colorado was poor or that he actually grew up a Northern Iowa fan," another added.

Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022. He has compiled a 13-12 record with the program across two seasons.

In the 2024 season, Sanders' Buffs finished with a 9-4 record. CU also produced the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No.2 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Deion Sanders signed a contract extension to remain at Colorado through 2029 season

Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders signed a reported five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado this offseason. He will be tied down to CU through the 2029 season.

Sanders had garnered some interest from NFL teams and other college programs this offseason after a strong 2024 season at Colorado. However, by signing his extension, Coach Prime pledged his loyalty to the Buffs.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders can lead Colorado to double-digit wins in the 2025 season.

