"Stop being horny" - CFB fans react as Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin "shoots his shot" at young woman on Twitter at 9:22 am

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin often tends to get attention for his social media activity. It was no different on Monday morning, when Kiffin appeared to shoot his shot at Hannah Barron, also known as "The Catfish Girl" on X.

"#ComeToTheSip," Kiffin captioned his post sharing some of Barron's pictures from her outdoor fishing adventures.

Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin LINK #ComeToTheSip 😂

In the pictures originally shared by Barron, she could be seen posing with a giant catfish in her swimwear near a creek or a lake. That was enough to catch Kiffin's attention.

When fans caught Kiffin seemingly inviting Barron to one of his Ole Miss games, they had some wild reactions. Many pointed out that it was around 9:22 am on a Monday morning, so too early into the week to be doing such activities.

"Stop being horny, Lane," one fan tweeted.

Logan Mitchell @loganmitchellll LINK Stop being horny, Lane.

"9:22am. Game is game," another added.

"Lane shooting his shot," a third fan commented.

Others continued to suggest that Kiffin was flirting with Barron.

"Coach, absolutely shooting his shot. Love you, Coach!" one fan wrote.

"She may be a little too old for you coach," a user sarcastically tweeted.

"You are shameless," another added.

Ole Miss hired Kiffin as its coach in December 2019. He has compiled a 44-18 record in five years with the program.

Although Kiffin has been known for making headlines for his social media activity, he will soon need to turn his focus to Ole Miss for the 2025 season. The Rebels are considered among the handful of teams in contention to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Lane Kiffin suggests legendary Alabama HC Nick Saban might return to coaching

At the SEC media day on Monday, Lane Kiffin hinted that legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban might return to coaching.

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Imagn

"He's not going to need me to hire him," Kiffin said. "I don't think he's done. I think he'll be back. Whether that's college or NFL, I think he'll be back."

Saban stepped down from his coaching job at Alabama in January 2024. He won six national titles with the Tide and one with LSU in 2004.

Lane Kiffin was the offensive coordinator for Saban's Alabama from 2014 to 2016. The two helped the Tide win the championship in 2015.

