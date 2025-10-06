  • home icon
  • “Stop Lane he’s already dead”: CFB fans troll Lane Kiffin over latest jab at James Franklin and Penn State

By Maliha
Modified Oct 06, 2025 13:14 GMT
Lane Kiffin and James Franklin (Credit- Getty)
Fans reacted as Lane Kiffin brought back his trademark trolling on Sunday, and this time aimed at James Franklin. The Ole Miss coach took a playful shot at Franklin shortly after four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher announced his commitment to the Rebels over Penn State and Oregon.

Kiffin, along with quarterback coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., played key roles in securing Croucher’s commitment. Meanwhile, Kiffin used the chance to poke fun at Franklin, using Athlon Sports’ post about the recruitment win.

“Penn State Dealt Unfortunate Recruiting News on Sunday,” Kiffin tweeted.
Kiffin's jab came just as winless UCLA pulled off a shocking 42-37 upset over then-No. 7 Penn State, knocking the Nittany Lions completely out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022.

Fans had hilarious reactions to Kiffin's jab in Franklin's tough time.

“Stop Lane he’s already dead,” a fan said.
“Damn, Coach Kiffin kicking the Nittany Lions while they are down........ouch,” one said.
“You sir are a savage! Coach Michigan???? Please!” a person said.
“Don’t ever change,” a fan added.

Kiffin is on the way to win 10 games for the fourth time in the last five years. Though he continues to win at a historic rate in Oxford, some fans also trolled him for taking jabs at Franklin.

“Being a piece of crap I see again. Typical. Grow up,” a fan said.
“Can’t be taking shots at poor James Franklin and you still ain’t made the playoffs ever,” one said.

Meanwhile, Croucher’s commitment gives Ole Miss its fifth pledge in the 2027 class. He threw for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024, and Rivals ranks him as the No. 9 QB and No. 113 prospect nationally.

Paul Finebaum reflects on Lane Kiffin's Florida coaching prospects

ESPN’s Ryan McGee was among the first to suggest that Lane Kiffin could be a candidate to replace Billy Napier at Florida.

On Sunday, ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum discussed the rumor during “The Matt Barrie Show.”

“Comes down to a couple things,” Finebaum said (via On3). “Talked about this with Steve Spurrier Friday. He wears a visor. And he was a Steve Spurrier fan growing up. And his ex-wife’s father was the starting quarterback at Florida. Those are the only reasons I can tell you.”
Finebaum also said that about a year and a half ago, Kiffin hinted at some interest in the Florida job, but the timing didn’t work out, and he seems content at Ole Miss now.

“It’s a conundrum like everything that we talk about based on variable fact,” Finebaum said.

Meanwhile, McGee also said that Kiffin might consider leaving Ole Miss if Alabama decides to pursue him to replace Kalen DeBoer.

