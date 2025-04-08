"Stop putting him in a box": Deion Sanders wants Travis Hunter to fly while sharing Colorado standout's potential

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke wholeheartedly for Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman winner who is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Hunter spent the past two seasons playing both offense and defense as a wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter amassed 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while contributing with 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions as a defensive back.

Whether Hunter will be able to continue playing two-way in the professional league has been a major talking point, but Sanders doesn't want any team to put the two-way athlete inside a "box," as he went on to praise his student.

"Travis Hunter—do I need to go any farther? We've never seen a player of this nature," Sanders said. "We've never seen a player do what he's done. We've never seen this, period. Stop putting him in a box and let him be who God has called him to be and use the gifts that have been bestowed upon him.

"How far can he go? The sky’s the limit. I can’t wait to see what’s next for Travis Hunter."

With his remarks, Deion Sanders suggested that it would be a waste to restrict Hunter's talents by forcing him to pick one position between cornerback and wide receiver.

Travis Hunter's Colorado pro day stint further advocates what he wants

At the NFL combine, Travis Hunter was listed as a cornerback. At the Colorado pro day, he displayed his skills at the wide receiver position, taking catches from Shedeur Sanders to turn the heads of scouts at his offensive position.

Hunter has been vocal about playing both ways in the NFL. Naturally, it could also increase his chances of getting injured. However, if a team wants Hunter in good spirits, they might have to allow him to play two ways, maybe in limited action.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen shared his verdict on whether his organization drafts Hunter.

"He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches," Coen said.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars end up picking Hunter later this month in the draft.

