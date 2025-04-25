“stop stressing”: $45M worth Deion Sanders shares important life lessons after son Shedeur gets snubbed from the first round

Deion Sanders has some advice and a life lesson for his son, Shedeur Sanders, after he wasn't picked in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders was in the running to be the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before the college football season began, but as the draft got closer, his stock began to tumble.

After Sanders wasn't picked, Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, gave some advice to Shedeur.

"My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing," Sanders wrote on X on Friday morning.

Deion Sanders will likely hear his son's name called on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback available and is ranked as the ninth-best player available, according to ESPN. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Shedeur Sanders ranked as the third-best player available, as he had him as his 20th-ranked prospect entering the draft.

Shedeur Sanders opens up after not being picked in the first round

After not being picked in the first round, Shedeur Sanders spoke at his draft party, as he was a bit disappointed.

Sanders said this wasn't what was expected, but he says he's eager for Day 2 of the draft and will have a chip on his shoulder.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire," Sanders said, via Yahoo. "Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

Shedeur Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game last season. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Sanders will likely be drafted on Day 2, which is Rounds 2 and 3, which will take place on April 25.

