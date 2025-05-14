“Stop with all this trash!”: CFB fans react as $60M-worth Deion Sanders prepares to jump on the Netflix bandwagon

Deion Sanders is set to become the next NFL star featured in a documentary on Netflix. The global streaming service announced on Wednesday that it will release a series that captures the life and athletic career of the Pro Football Hall of Famer in 2026.

“Sanders’ blueprint for athletic reinvention is the story behind an upcoming Netflix sports series about the life of the legendary athlete,” Netflix wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “PRIME TIME will provide an in-depth look at one of pro sports’ most electrifying and polarizing figures, exploring his evolution from a two-sport pro phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality.

“For the first time, Sanders opens up about deeply personal aspects of his life, including his relationship with his biological father, surviving an attempted suicide, and near-death health scares.”

There have been a lot of fan reactions to the announcement. Deion Sanders, who's worth $60 million according to CNW, has always been at the center of attention with his unique lifestyle, and news of the documentary has left many voicing their opinions.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

A section of fans is elated about the development.

"NO WAY!!!! Deion boutta be a legend," a fan wrote.

"Leets gooo. Who is excited?" another posted.

Others are negative:

"No one in the entire f**king world was talking about this. and literally, no one f**king cares,' a fan commented.

"I'm gonna put this as the 144th item to watch on my list," another wrote.

Deion Sanders explains what the Netflix documentary means to him

Deion Sanders has featured in a host of documentaries and reality TV shows over the years. Season 3 of his docuseries “Coach Prime” on Amazon Prime was released earlier this year.

“It means so much to finally be able to tell my unfiltered story, my TRUTH," Sanders said about the upcoming Netflix documentary. "I was PRIME TIME, then I dropped the TIME and went by PRIME, and now I’m in the third quarter of my life and they call me COACH PRIME.”

“Y’all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION … and I’m excited to share that with you all — the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between. They can’t stop or contain what God has purposed.”

Deion Sanders joins a list of NFL stars featured in a documentary on Netflix in the last couple of years. These include Johnny Manziel, Aaron Hernandez, Colin Kaepernick, and Aaron Rodgers.

