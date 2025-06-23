"Straight chills being back" - Georgia legend Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's breath taken after returning to alma mater with kids

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is 10th in NFL history with 59,809 passing yards and 377 touchdowns. He played college football with the Bulldogs from 2006 to 2008, and his connection to the program is immense.

Not only is he a proud alumnus, but his wife, Kelly, a former UGA cheerleader, also shares strong ties to the university.

Kelly took their four daughters, 7-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6-year-old Hunter and 4-year-old Tyler, on a visit to her and Matthew’s alma mater. She shared photos of them on her Instagram enjoying their time touring the athletic facilities on Monday.

"Straight chills being back," Kelly wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's (@kbstafford89) Instagram story

Matthew's commitment to Georgia extends beyond his playing days. In 2020, he and Kelly pledged a $1.5 million gift to support a social justice initiative launched by the UGA Athletic Association. The program was created to promote fairness, inclusion and support for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“Kelly and I have thought a lot about how we can improve our society and make a meaningful impact on the current social situation,” Matthew said, via alumni.uga.edu. “Each and every time, we came back to education, and there’s no better place to create that kind of positive change than UGA.

"When we learned more about this program and others across campus, we were happy to lend our support.”

Matthew Stafford’s alma mater’s chances at the 2025 championship

The Georgia Bulldogs are once again strong contenders for the Southeastern Conference and national titles heading into the 2025 season. According to ESPN’s FPI, Georgia has a 26.9% chance of winning the SEC, second to Texas' 34.1%. Alabama follows with a 17.2% shot, and no other SEC team has more than a 5% chance.

The Bulldogs have an advantage this year because they'll face the Longhorns and Crimson Tide at home. Last season, they beat both teams on the road and also won the SEC championship by defeating Texas in overtime.

Georgia has a 78.6% chance to make the playoff and a 17.9% chance to win the national championship. Their projected record is 10 wins and two losses, and they have a 99.4% probability of making a bowl game.

Even though the program lost a lot of players to the NFL this year, as 13 were drafted, the Bulldogs are still considered one of the strongest teams.

